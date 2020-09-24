Dalit teen gang raped strangled
(Representative Image)

Dalit Teen Gang Raped,Strangled By 4 Upper Caste Men In UP

By IANS

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): A 19-year-old Dalit girl from Uttar Pradesh has been allegedly gang raped by four upper caste men who also have tried to strangulate her.

The girl has been admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) in Aligarh medical college. She managed to give her statement to the police days after the incident and has stated that she was raped by four upper caste men on September 14 when she had gone to collect fodder for animals.

Earlier, based on her brother’s complaint, the police had booked a man identified as Sandeep for attempt to murder and under the provisions of the SC/ST Act. The accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody after the family alleged that he had tried to kill the girl over some old enmity.

On Tuesday after the girl’s statement, rape charges were added to the FIR and three more people were booked. “One more accused has been held and others, too, will be arrested soon,” Hathras SP Vikrant Vir, said.

Related News

Taj Mahal Reopens For visitors After 188 Days

10-foot-long Python that swallowed deer, dead after being…

One-year-old baby swallows baby snake while playing,…

6 dead as two buses collide head-on in Uttar Pardesh

Additional SP Prakash Kumar said the girl’s statement under section 161 of CrPC was not recorded earlier by the investigating officer as the girl had been in the ICU after she was referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh from Hathras district hospital. He said the charge sheet would be filed soon.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President Deepak Kumar met the survivor and alleged that the family was being threatened by the accused as well as the police.

He said that he would give a detailed report on the matter to party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and party state chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Congress leader Sheoraj Jivan Valmiki, who also reached Hathras on Wednesday to meet the survivor’s family members, has demanded action against police officers for delay in recording the statement, adding that injustice to the members of the Dalit community would not be tolerated.

You might also like
State

Prithvi Short Range Ballistic Missile Successfully Tested Off The Coast Of Odisha

Nation

86,508 Covid Positives And 1,129 Deaths In India In The Last 24 Hrs

Business

Petrol And Diesel Rates Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Thursday

State

America’s Got Talent 2020 winner is Brandon Leake; India’s ‘Bad Salsa’ of India…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7