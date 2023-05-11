Cyclonic storm Mocha intensifies into Severe Cyclonic storm

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Cyclonic storm Mocha intensified into Severe Cyclonic storm at 1730 IST of today – the India Meteorological Department informed today.

As per the information issued by IMD, the Cyclonic storm Mocha intensified into Severe Cyclonic storm at 1730 IST of Thursday.

It lay centered near latitude 12.2 N and longitude 88.0 E about 520 km west of Port Blair 1100 km southwest of Coxs Bazar Bangladesh at 1730 hrs IST of today that is the 11th May.

It is to be noted that as per the IMD forecast made till now, there will be no impact of the cyclone on Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast.

The IMD said that ‘Mocha’ will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday midnight.

The storm is expected to cross the coast between Bangladesh and Myanmar May 14 and move in the north-northeast direction.

The IMD said that the storm is moving northward drawing moisture from the air and could lead to an increase in the mercury in Tamil Nadu in the next few days.