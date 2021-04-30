Bhubaneswar: Several states including Odisha, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Gujarat, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have deferred the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive, due to shortage of vaccine doses, which is scheduled to be rolled out for all above 18 years of age from May 1.

The Karnataka government has deferred the roll-out of the Covid-19 inoculation drive for those in the 18-44 years age group from Saturday.

State’s Health Minister, K. Sudhakar told reporters that the new dates for inoculation for this age group (18-44 years) will be announced once the state receives the required quantity of dosage of vaccine to start the drive.

“I appeal to our people not to crowd in front of any hospital as inoculation drive won’t commence from May 1 as it was decided earlier,” he said.

The Minister said that the state government which is committed to ensure that all above 18 years get vaccinated and it has released Rs 400 crore to purchase one crore dosage of vaccine from Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) which is licensed to manufacture Covishield.

Sudhakar asked people who have enrolled themselves on the Cowin portal for inoculation to refrain from going to vaccination centres on May 1 and said that the government will intimate the eligible people after the SII confirms the arrival of vaccines.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on Friday said vaccination for those aged between 18 and 44 may not start on Saturday for want of vaccine stocks.

Radhakrishnan said supplies of Covid-19 vaccines have not come yet and it is not known when they would arrive so that those who are aged between 18 – 44 can be vaccinated.

He said the state government has ordered for 1.5 crore vaccines.

On the other hand, Radhakrishnan said there is sufficient stock of vaccines for those who are 45 and above.

The central government recently permitted vaccination of those who are between 18 – 44.

