Covid-19: Oxygen Cylinders Looted At Madhya Pradesh Hospital

By WCE 1
Pic Courtesy: India Today

Bhopal: Amid worsening Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh, some unidentified persons looted oxygen cylinders from the Damoh District Hospital on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at the Damoh district hospital, which is a dedicated Covid hospital of the district.

The district is reporting over 100 positive cases daily and there was a rumour that oxygen supply was disrupted. Hearing these family members of patients admitted to the district hospital looted oxygen cylinders kept in the hospital stock room and took them to the wards where Covid-19 positive patients are admitted.

Several deaths have been recorded in Bhopal, Indore, Sagar due to shortage of oxygen.

