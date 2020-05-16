coronavirus delhi
COVID-19 cases cross 9,300 mark in Delhi; toll reaches 129

New Delhi: With 438 new cases reported in a day, Delhi’s tally of coronavirus patients has jumped to 9,333 on Saturday with 5,278 active cases.

As per the Delhi Health reports, six new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total COVID-19 toll in the national capital to 129.

The Health Department said a total of 408 patients have recovered in the city in the last 24 hours.

“Total 438 new cases were reported and the positive cases in the city reached 9,333 on Saturday. At least 3,926 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 5,278 cases are active,” the Health Department said.

According to the Delhi Health Bulletin, among the 129 who died, 113 had other serious diseases. Also, only 27 people out of the total deaths were those below the age of 50 years.

So far, 1,30,845 tests were conducted in Delhi. And the containment zones tally dropped to 76 in the national capital, the health report said.

