Coronavirus Update: cases cross 10,000 mark, death toll touches 339

New Delhi: The total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India climbed to 10,363, with 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Of these 8,988 are active cases of COVID-19, 1,035 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital, one person migrated to another country and 339 people succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 2,334, followed by New Delhi which reported 1,069 cases and Tamil Nadu which has reported 1,510 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

At least 379 people are affected in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh reported 558 cases, Rajasthan reported 873 cases, Telangana reported 562 cases, and Andhra Pradesh reported 432 cases.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 604 cases, Jammu and Kashmir has 270, Punjab has 167 cases, West Bengal has 190, Gujarat 539, Haryana has 185 cases, Bihar 65, Chandigarh has 21, Assam 31, Ladakh has 15 coronavirus cases as per the Health Ministry data.

In Andaman and Nicobar Island, there are at least 11 cases, Uttarakhand has also reported 35 cases, Arunachal Pradesh has 1, Goa has 7 cases, Chhattisgarh has 31, Himachal Pradesh 32, Jharkhand 24 and Manipur have 2 cases, Odisha has 54 cases and Puducherry 7.

Most number of casualties have been reported from Maharashtra with 160 deaths. Other states and UTs that have reported casualties are Delhi (28), Andhra Pradesh (7), Bihar (1), Gujarat (26), Haryana (3), Himachal Pradesh (1), J&k (4), Karnataka (6), Kerala (3), Madhya Pradesh (43), Punjab (11), Tamil Nadu (10), Telangana (16), Uttar Pradesh (5) and West Bengal (7).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 10 a.m. as the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus comes to an end today.

On the global front, more than 1.9 million infections have been reported with over 1 lakh deaths.