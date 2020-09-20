no confidence motion against deputy chairman
Congress To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: The Congress has alleged that the conduct of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narain Singh was “undemocratic” and the party will bring a no-confidence motion on the issue.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel while speaking to the media said, “Our demands for division were not met and the conduct of the Deputy Chairman was not according to democratic norms.”

“This is a black day as it is against farmers and the state government and favours corporate,” added Patel.

Congress leader Partap Singh Banda termed the agri Bills as “death warrants” for farmers.

After the passing of agri Bills, opposition members alleging bias sat in the House and later protested at the Parliament premises.

The opposition alleged that after the house’s time was over the Chair did not take consent of the house and demands of taking the Bills on Monday was denied as the chair went for a voice vote and demand for the division of votes was not allowed.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha saw a massive ruckus on Sunday as the government sought to clear the farm Bills amid an unrelenting opposition determined to block them as TMC MP Derek O’Brien tore up the documents.

