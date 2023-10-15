Congress releases list for upcoming MP, Chhattisgarh, Telengana Assembly polls

New Delhi: After days of deliberations, the Congress on Sunday, the first day of Navratri, declared the first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

The Congress in its first list announced 144 candidates for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, fielding former Chief Minister and state unit chief Kamal Nath from Chhindwara Assembly seat, Dr Govind Singh from Lahar Assembly seat, Digvijaya’s Singh son Jaivardhan Singh from Raghogarh Assembly seat.

Congress releases a list of 144 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls State Congress President and former cm Kamal Nath to contest from Chhindwara #assembly #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/wm6yjxhoDl — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) October 15, 2023

The grand old party announced a list of 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh, with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel fielded from the Patan Assembly seat, his deputy and senior party leader T.S. Singh Deo from Ambikapur Assembly seat, and Tamradhwaj Sahu from Durg rural Assembly constituency.

Congress releases a list of 30 candidates for the upcoming election in Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to contest from Patan, Deputy CM TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur #AssemblyElections2023 #Chhattisgarh #Congresscandidatelist pic.twitter.com/pNToNxoNCu — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) October 15, 2023

In Telangana, Congress announced a list of 55 candidates for the 119-members Assembly with Dr Kota Neelima being fielded from Sanath Nagar Assembly constituency, Jupally Krishna Rao from Kollapur, party’s CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu from the Madhur SC reserved seat.

Congress releases a list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy to contest from Kodangal #AssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/oltyUHb4gq — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) October 15, 2023



The polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly is scheduled on November 17, while the polling for 119-member Telangana Assembly is scheduled on November 30 and Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.