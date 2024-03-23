Congress releases 4th list of 46 candidates for upcoming LS polls

By Himanshu
Congress releases 4th list of 46 candidates
New Delhi: The Congress party on Saturday released the party’s third list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per reports, Congress leader Digvijay Singh will  contest from Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency.

As per the released list while Congress leader Digvijay Singh to contest from Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency, UP Congress President Ajay Rai from to contest from Varanasi.

Similarly, Imran Masood will be fielded by the party from Saharanpur while Virender Rawat will contest from Haridwar and Danish Ali from Amroha.

