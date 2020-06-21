Chinese social media deletes Modi's remarks on border dispute
Pic Credits IANS

Chinese social media deletes Modi’s remarks on border row

By IANS

New Delhi: Known for government control and censorship, Chinese social media has now removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech and India’s official statements on the border row.

Modi’s June 18 remarks about the country’s border situation became inaccessible to users on WeChat.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came in the aftermath of the bloody faceoff in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives on Monday night. The Chinese side has not yet revealed the number of casualties on its side.

Modi emphasised that while India desires peace, the country is capable of giving a befitting reply when instigated.

MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava’s statement on the border row was also removed from the official WeChat account.

A message on WeChat said, “Unable to view this content because it violates regulations.”

Ahead of his visit to China in 2015, Modi also opened an account on Sina Weibo, which is considered the Chinese equivalent of microblogging platform Twitter. However, the account has not posted any content related to the border tensions with China.

You might also like
State

PGCIL job alert: Apply soon for 60 apprentice posts in Odisha

Nation

Four militants killed in Srinagar, operation continues

Nation

ITBP practices Yoga at 18,800 feet on India-China border

Nation

India Records highest of 15,413 new COVID19 cases and 306 deaths

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.