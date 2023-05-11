OIL vacancy 2023: Deadline to apply is ending shortly, apply now

Advertisement

Oil India Limited (OIL), a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking intends to engage one retired experienced personnel from OIL or any other oil and gas PSU under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (Mo P&NG) on contract basis as Consultant for OGPS Department, Duliajan, Assam.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through email after 11:59 PM of 12/05/2023.

Job Responsibilities:

Monitoring and supervising the workover activities in In-house and Charter hired workover rigs.

Managing the day-to-day workover operations, monitoring the work in progress and dealing with any problems that arise.

Finalization of workover program and execution of the workover jobs as per approved program.

Ensuring that all the necessary equipment, materials, and resources are available.

Conducting or ensuring that regular rig inspections are carried out.

Conducting location assessment recces of forward locations and forward the details recce report to the concerned department.

Optimum utilization of resources and take measures for cost saving.

Liaise with Shift In-charge/ Tool Pusher/ Rig Manager for solving operational, administrative and HSE related issues. i) Providing technical advice and support to Shift In-Charge / Tool Pusher / Rig Manager for successful completion of workover operation.

Ensure compliance of all safety and environmental related issues raised by DGMS, DMS, DDMS, OISD and other statutory agencies from time to time.

Proper documentation of HSE parameter.

Ensuring that health and safety regulations are met, including the wearing of protective clothing and the correct use of safety equipment.

Adhere to environmental protection standards.

Conduct weekly safety meeting & pit level meetings.

Assessing risk, hazard and take corrective action to mitigate the risk, hazard.

Reporting unsafe act and unsafe condition to Mines Safety Officer (MSO).

Eligibility:

Must have minimum of 20 years of experience of working in Drilling/Workover rigs.

Must have knowledge of different workover operations like well killing, packer retrieving, milling and fishing operations etc.

Individual must have retired from an oil and gas PSU under MoP&NG at post equivalent to Grade D or Grade E of OIL.

The age of the applicant should be not more than 65 years as on the last date of receipt of application.

Period of Contract:

Initial period of 06 (Six) months, which may be further extended to another period of 06 (Six) months depending on requirement of the company. The total period of contract will be a maximum of 01 (One) year only.

Place of Posting:

Primary job location of the consultant would be Moran/Duliajan in Assam and he would be required to visit well sites on daily basis for monitoring the workover activities.

Selection Procedure:

Selection will be based on personal interaction by a Selection Committee.

How to apply:

Interested and eligible persons may send their duly filled in application (in the prescribed format given on page 3 and 4) along with supporting document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) to the email id con_app@oilindia.in on or before 11:59 PM of 12/05/2023. The supporting document(s) /certificate(s)/testimonial(s) are to be self-attested and sent to con_app@oilindia.in in pdf files. Application of candidates without supporting document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) will be rejected.

The candidates shortlisted for the Personal Interaction will be informed through e-mail about the date, time and mode of interaction. As such, candidates are advised to mention a valid email ID and mobile number.

Online Applications received through email after 11:59 PM of 12/05/2023 will be rejected.

