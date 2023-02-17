Charred Bodies Of 2 Muslim Men Found In Haryana

Jaipur: The charred remains of two youths kidnapped from Rajsthan’s Bharatpur on suspicion of being cow smugglers were found in an SUV at Bhiwani in neighbouring Haryana.

The relatives of the youths alleged that those who attacked them were Bajrang Dal members.

The family alleged that the youths were kidnapped on Wednesday, and 22 hours later the skeletons were found on Thursday, 200 kms away from Bharatpur. The bodies could not be identified immediately, but as the vehicle was the same in which they were abducted, police identified them as Junaid and Naasir.

Sources said that one of the deceased was accused of cow smuggling and a case was registered against him.

“This could be a matter related to cow smuggling,” the sources added.

Police and FSL teams are investigating further. The DNA samples have been collected and will be sent soon once it is decided if Rajasthan or Haryana governments will probe, said sources.

Junaid and Naseer were drivers, said SHO Ram Naresh Meena. One Ismael, friends of the duo lodged a missing complaint on Wednesday night that on Wednesday morning when the duo left Bharatpur, they were attacked by Bajrang Dal leaders.

Police officials said that locals informed the Haryana Police that two skeletons were seen in a burnt vehicle near Borwas ki Bani (Bhiwani).

When the Rajasthan Police team reached there, it was found that it was the same vehicle which was mentioned in the missing complaint. Later post-mortem was conducted when family members reached there. Further investigations are in progress.

(Input From IANS)