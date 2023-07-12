Centre releases Rs 7,532 cr to 22 States for disaster response funds

The Central government on Wednesday released Rs 7,532 cr to 22 State Govts for State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF)

New-Delhi: In the wake of heavy rains across the country, the Central government on Wednesday released Rs 7,532 cr to 22 State Govts for State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF).

The amount has been released as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has been constituted in each State under Section 48 (1) (a) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The fund is the primary fund available with State Governments for responses to notified disasters. The Central Government contributes 75% to the SDRF in general States and 90% in North-East and Himalayan States.

Based on the 15th Finance Commission recommendations, the Central Government has allocated Rs. 1,28,122.40 crore for SDRF for years 2021-22 to 2025-26. Out of this amount, the Central Government’s share is Rs.98,080.80 crore. The Central Government had already released Rs. 34,140.00 before the current release. With the current release, the total amount of Central share of SDRF released to the State Governments so far has gone up to Rs. 42,366 crore.

