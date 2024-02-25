Centre asks states and UTs to set minimum age of 6 for Class 1 admission from 2024-25 academic sessions

New Delhi: The Union government has asked the states and Union Territories to set the minimum age of 6 for Class 1 admission from 2024-25 academic sessions.

In a letter to the concerned officials of the states and UTs, Archana Sharma Awasthi, the Joint Secretary of School Education & Literacy Department said, “I would like to invite your kind attention to this Department’s D.O letter No.9-2/20-IS-3 dated 31.03.2021 followed by D.O letter of even number dated 09.02.2023 wherein requested to align the age of admission as per the provision contained in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 and ensure admission to Grade-I at the age of 6+ year.”

“This session 2024-25 is soon to begin when new admissions will take place. It is expected that the age in your State/UT has now been aligned to 6+ for admission to Grade-I, accordingly,” she wrote adding that i request you to kindly look into the matter personally, to ensure compliance and share the implementation status of the same by 20.02.2024. For the purpose, you may share the notification/instruction passed by you in this regard.