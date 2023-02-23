Centre orders states and UTs to make 6 years as minimum age for admission in class 1

The Ministry of Education, on Wednesday, ordered all states and union territories to set the minimum age for admission into Class 1 as six years old.

According to the new National Education Policy (NEP), the foundational stage consists of five years of learning for all children (between the ages of 3 and 8). It includes three years of preschool and then Classes 1 and 2.

A senior MoE official said that the policy promotes seamless learning and development of children from preschool to Class 2.

“This can only be done by ensuring accessibility to three years of quality preschool education for all children studying in Anganwadis or government, government-aided, private, and NGO-run preschool centers,” the official added.

The official further stated that the ministry has directed state governments and UT administrations to align their age-to-admission with the policy and the students will be provided admission to Class 1 at the age of six years and above.