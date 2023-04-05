Odisha sets minimum age limits for admission of class-I & pre-primary classes, check

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has resolved the confusion over the minimum age requirement for admission of students to class-I and pre-primary classes.

It is to be noted here that the age for admission to Class I should be 6 years as per the National Education Policy. This had created confusion among the people in Odisha as the State government has fixed the minimum age limit at 5 years.

However, the School & Mass Education Department has reportedly resolved the problem saying that children aged between 5 and 7 years are eligible for admission to Class-I as on March 31 of the respective calendar year.

Similarly, the age of a child should be between 3 and 5 years for admission to pre-primary classes.