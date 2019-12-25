CBI Headquarters. (File Photo: IANS)

CBI books former Yamuna Expressway CEO, 20 others

By IANS

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that it has taken over the probe into the Yamuna Expressway scam for alleged irregularities worth Rs 126 crore and named former CEO P.C. Gupta and 20 others in its FIR.

A senior CBI official said that the central probe agency has registered the case on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the purchase of large areas of land in Mathura for the Yamuna Expressway project.

The CBI got permission from the central government to probe the case in October.

In it’s complaint the state government alleged that the land for Yamuna Expressway was purchased in seven Mathura villages by the then Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority for Rs 85 crore in 2014 which resulted in a loss of Rs 126 crore to the state government.

The case was earlier registered at Kasna police station in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

