CBI arrests Delhi cop while taking Rs 50,000 bribe from shopkeeper

The police officer identified as Bhim Singh had demanded money from a shopkeeper  for overlooking illegal parking outside his shop

By Abhilasha

New-Delhi: A senior police officer in Delhi was arrested by the team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a shopkeeper in the Mangolpuri area of the national capital.

The entire capture of the official has been caught in a dramatic video.

The police officer identified as Bhim Singh had demanded money from a shopkeeper  for overlooking illegal parking outside his shop.

CBI had received a complaint on July 10 from a man who runs a shop for charging e-rikshaws at his shop LSC Market in Mangolpuri, Delhi. In his complaint, the man alleged that Bhim, head constable threatened to disrupt operations of his e-rikshaw charging shop and would seize his shop. He also demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

Following this, the CBI laid a trap and decided to conduct a raid to catch them while accepting the bribe.

During the CBI raid, the accused Bhim, tried to flee but was overpowered by an CBI official and taken into custody. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV installed outside the police station and the video footage has now become viral on social media.

Later, CBI registered a case against Singh and conducted searches at his residence and office.

 

