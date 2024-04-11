CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case

New-Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday have arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, in connection with the Delhi liqour scam case.

Kavitha is currently lodged in Tihar jail by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the scam case.

The CBI had questioned the leader inside the prison on Saturday. The Delhi court had given permission to the CBI to interrogate BRS leader Kavitha.

The BRS leader was questioned about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu’s phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The ED, while demanding the judicial custody of Kavitha in the court, in its application, said that she is highly influential, and there is every likelihood, she will influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence if released.

The ED has claimed that the Hyderabad-based businessman, Pillai, is a close aide of Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and the frontman of the ‘South Group’ liquor cartel.

The ED arrested Kavitha from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.