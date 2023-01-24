Caught on camera: Man stabs wife 7 times in broad daylight in Vellore, passers-by watch mutely

Vellore: A man stabbed his wife seven times in broad daylight in Vellore as the passers-by watch mutely. The entire episode was captured by a CCTV camera near the crime spot.

In the CCTV footage, which has gone viral on social media platforms, it can be seen a woman, whom police identified as Punitha of Periyavarigam, was making her way home from a private shoe company where she worked.

Punitha’s husband, Jaishankar, stopped her and started arguing. Before Punitha could respond, Jaishankar started stabbing her with a knife. He stabbed his wife seven times and fled the spot only after she fell to the ground.

Shockingly, all the passers-by became mute spectators and did make any attempt to rescue Punitha from the clutches of Jaishankar.

Punitha was rushed to the government hospital in Ambur for treatment. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.

Ambur Police, which started an investigation after getting the murder’s CCTV footage, detained Jaishankar for interrogation.