Calcutta HC orders NIA probe into Ram Navami clashes in West Bengal

Kolkata: The Calcutta high court on Thursday ordered a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the communal violence in Howrah, Hooghly and Dalkhola during Ram Navami this year.

The High Court passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari after the incidents of violence Hooghly were reported in Howrah’s Shibpur and Rishra during Ram Navami processions.

The high court has ordered all concerned police stations to hand over all records, FIRs and CCTV footage to the NIA within two weeks. The NIA will start Investigation into the matter after the NOC from the Central government.