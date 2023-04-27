Calcutta HC orders NIA probe into Ram Navami clashes in West Bengal
Calcutta High Court ruled that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the clashes during the recent Ram Navami processions
Kolkata: The Calcutta high court on Thursday ordered a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the communal violence in Howrah, Hooghly and Dalkhola during Ram Navami this year.
The High Court passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari after the incidents of violence Hooghly were reported in Howrah’s Shibpur and Rishra during Ram Navami processions.
The high court has ordered all concerned police stations to hand over all records, FIRs and CCTV footage to the NIA within two weeks. The NIA will start Investigation into the matter after the NOC from the Central government.
BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya in a tweet said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “provocative speech” led to the communal violence in the state.
“Let us not forget that communal violence broke out on Ramanavami after Mamata Banerjee delivered a provocative speech. She then absolved the minority community of transgression, prejudicing the law enforcement agencies. However, no violence was reported on Hanumanotsav, after central forces were deployed. Mamata is burning down Bengal to further her regressive politics of appeasement,” he said.
Let us not forget that communal violence broke out on Ramanavami after Mamata Banerjee delivered a provocative speech. She then absolved the minority community of transgression, prejudicing the law enforcement agencies. However, no violence was reported on Hanumanotsav, after… https://t.co/hi0z4M9DUJ
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 27, 2023