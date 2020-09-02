Cabinet Clears J&K Official Languages Bill

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the introduction of the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 in the Parliament.

Under the Bill, five languages – Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, Urdu and English – will be the official languages in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media that the approval was based on public demand.

Javadekar also informed that the Union Cabinet has approved three MoUs on Wednesday. One of them is between the Textile Ministry and Japan, another between the Mining Ministry and Finland, and the third between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Denmark.

Earlier, the Cabinet had given its approval to ‘Mission Karmayogi’, a National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building.

