Ghazipur: In a tragic incident, as many as ten people were charred to death in a bus accident in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. It is worth mentioning here that the bus was carrying 38 passengers to a wedding ceremony.

It is worth mentioning that the bus caught fire after coming in contact with an 11 kv overhead wire. The wedding procession was coming from Mau in Mardah police station area.



Detailed reports awaited in this regard.