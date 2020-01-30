Man opens fire in Delhi's Jamia at anti-CAA rally; 1 injured
Pic Credit : IANS

Bullet fired at anti-CAA march in Delhi, one hurt

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: A student of Jamia Millia Islamia was injured after an unidentified man opened fire at the anti-CAA march conducted by Jamia Coordination Committee. The attacker was apprehended by the police and the victim was admitted to a hospital.

According to witnesses, an unidentifed man was seen raising religious slogans before he opened fire with a countrymade pistol at the anti-CAA rally.

“He was shouting ‘deta hu tumhe azadi’ (‘I will give you freedom’) and opposed our march. He later shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and opened fire,” a protestor said.

According to an official, the bullet hit a Journalism student of Jamia, identified as Shadab, in the arm.

He was taken to near-by private hospital. The identity of the accused has not been made public.

(IANS)

