Man opens fire in Delhi's Jamia at anti-CAA rally; 1 injured

New Delhi: A student of Jamia Millia Islamia was injured after an unidentified man opened fire at the anti-CAA march conducted by Jamia Coordination Committee. The attacker was apprehended by the police and the victim was admitted to a hospital.

According to witnesses, an unidentifed man was seen raising religious slogans before he opened fire with a countrymade pistol at the anti-CAA rally.

Man who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area has been taken into custody by Delhi Police and is being questioned. https://t.co/hre5enWqbJ pic.twitter.com/v8rT5Ih7qF — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

“He was shouting ‘deta hu tumhe azadi’ (‘I will give you freedom’) and opposed our march. He later shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and opened fire,” a protestor said.

According to an official, the bullet hit a Journalism student of Jamia, identified as Shadab, in the arm.

He was taken to near-by private hospital. The identity of the accused has not been made public.

