New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has joined hands with others in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic by contributing Rs 33.28 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

BSF personnel donated their one-day salary to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to help strengthen the fight against the dreaded virus, which has claimed 53 lives besides infecting over 2000 people.

“Bordermen have contributed their one-day salary to the PM-CARES Fund. It amounts to Rs 33,28,57,504,” BSF spokesperson Subhendu Bhardwaj said on Thursday.

The 2.5-lakh strong force is the second among the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) under the Ministry of Home Affairs after the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to donate to the PM relief fund created to meet the needs of the poor and the destitute in the fight against the deadly.

The BSF is mandated to guard the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.