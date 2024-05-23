BJP supporters clash with Kolkata Police during roadshow of Tripura CM

Kolkata: The supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed with Kolkata Police on Thursday during the roadshow of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in Kolkata, West Bengal. ANI informed about it in an X post (Formerly Twitter) today.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said, “Police stopped our roadshow saying that we do not have the permission to go ahead. We just started the roadshow, we have the written permission. There is a jungle raj in West Bengal. Can’t we hold election campaigns?…”

Earlier the Tripura CM, who addressed several election rallies in West Bengal in the past few weeks, claimed that the BJP will win at least 32 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in that State. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 18 seats in Bengal, by far their best showing in the state so far.

