Bihar cop held for rape bid on minor girl inside police station premises

Patna: A sub-inspector of Bihar’s Gopalganj district was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl inside the police station premises, an official said.

Gopalganj SP Anand Kumar confirmed the incident. He said that alleged sub-inspector B.N. Prasad was arrested on Sunday after an FIR was registered against him under POCSO Act.

“We have arrested the alleged sub-inspector B.N. Prasad and appointed DSP headquarter Jyoti Kumari to investigate the incident. The interrogation of the accused is underway and the action will be taken against him based on the report submitted by the DSP headquarters,” Anand Kumar said.

The incident occurred on Saturday. Alleged sub-inspector B.N. Prasad, who was deployed in Mirganj police station, was at the residential quarter inside the premises.

He has hired a domestic help for cooking. On Saturday, the domestic help fell ill and took leave for the day. Prasad meanwhile asked her to send her daughter to his house to clean the stencils.

When her minor daughter went there and started cleaning the utencils, Prasad engaged in lewd behaviour with her. She quickly tried to leave for home when Prasad grabbed and tried to rape her. The victim raised the alarm and soon other police personnel reached accused’s house. She shared her ordeal with the police personnel. Till the time, Prasad fled the spot.

The victim also informed her mother who further complained to SHO Chotan Kumar about the incident.