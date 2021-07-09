Bharat Dynamics Limited signs contract to supply Akash missiles to Indian Air Force

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has signed a contract worth Rs 499 crore with the Ministry of Defence to manufacture and supply Akash missiles to the Indian Air Force.

With this contract of Akash to Indian Air Force, BDL’s order now stands at Rs 8,683 crore along with the new orders worth about Rs 2,803 crore during FY21.

BDL is the prime production agency for projects under India’s Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP).

According to sources, Akash is one of the missiles under IGMDP being manufactured by BDL, both for Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

The missile has been successfully test fired on several occasions and is regarded as one of the best missiles in its category.

With the announcement from the Union Cabinet regarding clearance of Akash Weapon System for Export, the company is exploring to offer Akash for export to foreign countries.

Besides, the company also manufactures anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface weapons, launchers, test equipment, underwater weapons and counter measure systems.