Bhagat Singh Koshyari takes oath as new Governor of Goa after Satya Pal Malik

Panaji: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has taken oath as the Governor of Goa on Wednesday after outgoing Governor Satya Pal Malik left for Meghalaya to take up his new brief as as the Governor of the north-eastern state.

Koshyari will hold additional charge as the Governor of Goa. He took oath in a formal ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here in the evening.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai, and other top officials welcomed Koshyari at Goa’s Dabolim International Airport after his arrival .

“Gave a warm welcome to Shri @BSKoshyari Ji, Governor-designate, on his arrival at Dabolim Airport,” Sawant tweeted.

Malik, who served as Goa Governor for 10 months, was seen off by Sawant, political leaders and senior officials hours earlier.

Malik’s departure was preceded by a series of run-ins with the Goa Chief Minister over issues related to Covid-19 management and a proposal to construct a new Raj Bhavan amid the ongoing pandemic.

(With inputs from IANS)