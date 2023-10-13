Bengaluru woman receives obscene content from cab driver; FIR filed

Bengaluru: A woman in Bengaluru filed a complaint against a cab driver for allegedly sending explicit videos and photos after she cancelled her ride. The incident transpired when the woman booked a cab for herself and her child from Electronic City in Bengaluru.

Upon the driver’s failure to arrive within ten minutes, the woman cancelled the ride and opted for an auto-rickshaw instead. This cancellation agitated the driver, who proceeded to inundate the woman’s WhatsApp with obscene content and incessantly called her to check her messages.

Following the woman’s complaint, the Bengaluru Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the driver, charging him under IPC section 354A (outraging the modesty of a woman) and relevant sections of the IT Act.

In their preliminary investigation, the police determined that the driver is presently situated in Tamil Nadu, prompting the initiation of a search operation.

This incident echoes previous cases of harassment in Bengaluru involving ride-sharing services. In a separate incident, a woman accused a Rapido bike taxi driver of indecent behavior during her ride, highlighting the concerning issue of passenger safety.

Similarly, another woman recounted an incident where an Uber driver in Karnataka’s Bengaluru exposed himself, shedding light on the need for ensuring the safety and security of passengers using these services.

The recurrence of such incidents underscores the urgency for authorities and service providers to take concrete measures to protect the well-being and security of passengers, particularly women, who deserve a safe and secure travel experience.