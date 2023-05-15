Beer, wine allowed in large corporate offices in Haryana

New Delhi: Now, employees of large corporate offices in Haryana can sip a drink at workplace as recently the State Government allowed serving low-content alcohol drinks such as beer or wine at the workplace. This will be applicable from June 12.

Reportedly, the Haryana council of ministers recently approved the 2023-24 excise policy which allowed the possession and consumption of beer or wine in a large corporate office.

“The 2023-24 excise policy, approved by the Haryana council of ministers on May 9, allows possession and consumption of beer, wine and ready to drink beverages by the employees in a corporate office having at least 5,000 employees and a minimum covered area of one lakh-square feet in single premises,” reported Hindustan Times.

However, to avail this facility the said corporate office is needed to have an L-10F license. And there are certain requirements for this.

The said corporate office should have canteen or eatery area which is not less than 2,000-square feet. Also an annual fee of Rs 10 lakh need to be paid besides fulfilling the terms and conditions specified by the excise and taxation commissioner. Also, a security amount of Rs 3 lakh to be paid by the licencee in addition to the licence fee.

Besides, the licenced premises should not be connected to any area frequented by public. Also the licencee is required to procure stock of liquor in accordance with clause 9.8.9 of the policy.