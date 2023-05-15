Aryan Khan case: CBI books Sameer Wankhede for demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from Sharukh’s family

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation have registered a corruption case against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede who arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drugs case two years ago.

Wankhede and others have been accused of demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan’s family to save his son Aryan Khan in the alleged drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan Khan was on board Cordelia cruise, when the NCB officials conducted raids.

Wankhede has been booked under Section 7, 7A, and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 388 (extortion by threat) of the IPC.

A top CBI source told that during the raid on the Cordelia cruise, the NCB officials led by Wankhede allegedly threatened the individuals, who were on board, and demanded Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan’s family for not lodging any case against him.

The source said that the case was lodged against Wankhede and four others under corruption and other Acts.

“Out of Rs 25 crore, the Khan family paid Rs 50 lakh to the NCB officials. Khan family claimed that they paid Rs 50 lakh to save Aryan Khan,” said the source.

The raids are currently going on at 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh). Wankhede is currently posted in Chennai.

