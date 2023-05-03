Banks to remain closed for 12 days in May, Check full list here

The banks across India will remain closed for a total of 12 days on different occasions in the month of May. The holidays include all the weekdays and as well as the holiday on every second and fourth Saturday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, there will be a total of 12 bank holidays in May. Branches will be non-functional on account of festivals, important days, Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays.

In the month of May, there will be no work in banks on Maharashtra Day, Buddha Purnima, Maharana Pratap Jayanti and many such occasions.

It is to be noted that the days of holidays will vary for different regions as some festivals/important days are specific only to certain states. In such a case, therefore, banks will not open in that state or region.

However, you can still access bank service on non-working days as the online financial services remain functional as usual.

Bank holidays in May

May 1 (Monday): Bank holidays will be observed in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Bengal, Goa, and Bihar on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and Labor Day.

May 5: Banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar will be closed on May 5 for Buddha Purnima. .

May 7: Banks will remain closed in all the states across the whole country as it is a Sunday.

May 9: Bank holidays will be observed in West Bengal on the occasion on Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore.

May 13: Banks will remain closed in all the states for Second Saturday Holiday.

May 14: Weekly holiday.

May 16: The banks in Sikkim will be closed for service on account of State Day.

May 21: Weekly holiday (Sunday).

May 22: Banks in Shimla zone will remain closed on May 22 on account of the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap.

May 24:All banks of Tripura will remain closed on the occasion of Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti.

May 27: The banks will be closed across the country as it is the fourth Saturday.

May 28: Banks across all states will remain closed as it is Sunday.

