Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army begins 4th day of operation

Anantnag (J&K): The anti-terror operation led by Indian Army, J&K Police began for 4th straight day in Anantnag’s Kokernag on Sept 16.

The anti-terrorist operation has been going in the area for the past three days. An Indian Army Colonel, a Major, and a Jammu and Kashmir.

Police DSP were killed in a gunfight with terrorists on September 13. Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, DSP Humayun Bhat laid down their lives to safeguard Bharat.

In another counter-terror operation, security forces neutralised 2 terrorists in Rajouri’s Narla on September 12.

It is worth mentioning that an encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at the forward area of Uri, Hathlanga in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

“Encounter has started between terrorists and Army and Baramulla Police in the forward area of Uri, Hathlanga in Baramulla district,” police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been killed.