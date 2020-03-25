Amidst lockdown, states told to care for distressed zoo animals

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Citing severe hardship faced by animals in zoos in the wake of restrictions imposed across the country, the Central government on Tuesday directed all the states and Union Territories to ensure supply of drinking water, food and requisite healthcare to them.

The directions were issued by the Central Zoo Authority after 560 districts of 32 states and Union Territories were put under a complete lockdown as precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“It is learnt that certain zoos are facing severe hardship in getting supply of food, drinking water, upkeep and healthcare of wild animals in captivity due to restrictions imposed for control and containment of COVID-19 under Section-144 and Curfew,” the CZA, which comes under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said.

It directed the state governments and UT administrations to specify the activities of food and drinking water supply and healthcare of captive animals housed in zoos under the “essential services” and exempt them from the restrictions.

IANS