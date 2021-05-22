New Delhi: The servers of Air India has faced a major cyber attack in which the personal data of around 45 lakh passengers have been compromised including the credit card and passport details.

All the passengers involved had their personal data registered between August 26, 2011 to February 3 2021. However, no password data have been affected, informed Air India.

In respect of credit cards data, CVV/CVC numbers are not held by the data processor. The data processor has ensured that no abnormal activity was observed after securing the compromised servers, added the airlines.

Following measures to ensure safety of data have been immediately taken by Air India:

investigation of data security incident

securing compromised servers

engaging external specialists of data security incidents

notifying and liaising with credit card issuers

resetting passwords of Air India FFP programme

“While we and our data processor continue to take remedial actions including but not limited to the above, we would also encourage passengers to change passwords wherever applicable to ensure safety of their personal data,” suggested the airline.

“The protection of our customers’ personal data is of highest importance to us and we deeply regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate continued support and trust of our passengers,” added Air India.