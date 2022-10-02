AIIMS revises OPD registration timings for cancer patients

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced a revised timing of OPD registrations for patients to avail the outpatient services at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital (DBRAIRCH).

The OPD registrations will be done from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on all working days. Earlier, the patients had to register for OPD appointments between 8 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.

“The timing of patients’ registration in OPD at DBRAIRCH-AIIMS is revised. The patient registration in OPD will be done from 8 a.m. till 1 p.m. on all working days,” said the letter issued by Sushma Bhatnagar, chief at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital and head of NCI AIIMS.

No patient will be sent from OPD without consultation, the letter stated.

The order said that screening OPD will be conducted from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with one resident from different departments on a rotation basis.

The OPD time has been revised after new AIIMS director Dr M. Srinivas has taken the charge.

Among other initiatives, the AIIMS has also decided to provide the transport facility to commute Oncology Patients from BRAIRH to NCI, Jhajjar Campus.

(IANS)