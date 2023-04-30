Punjab: 9 killed, 11 hospitalised after gas leak in Ludhiana’s Giaspura

Advertisement

Chandigarh: At least nine people were reported killed and 11 were taken ill after a gas leak from a factory in Ludhiana, Giaspura on Sunday, police said.

Official sources said that the condition of nearly 11 people who complained of breathing problems is critical. Gas victims have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

An NDRF team is present at the spot for the rescue operation.

“Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. Nine people died in this incident, and 11 are sick,” said Swati, SDM, Ludhiana West.

The police are at the spot and have sealed the area. Fire officials are also present at the spot and locals have been asked to move to safer places.

A team of doctors and ambulances has also been called, police added.

Also, the incident caused panic among locals, some of whom even left their homes to save lives.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann termed the incident “sad’ and said all possible help is being provided.

“The incident of a factory gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad..Police, government and NDRF teams are present at the spot..All possible help is being provided..Rest details soon..” CM Mann tweeted.

Further details are awaited.