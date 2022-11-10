9 Indians killed in massive fire in Maldives

Male: Atleast nine indians were killed and several others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out in a building in Male where the foreign workers were working, officials said.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, the National Disaster Management Authority of Maldives said: “NDMA has established an evacuation centre in Maafannu Stadium for those displaced and affected by the fire in Male. Arrangements are being made to provide relief assistance and support.” It made no mention of the casualties.

According to a security official the dead included nine Indians and a Bangladesh national, reports AFP.

“We have recovered 10 bodies from the upper floor of a building destroyed in the fire, ” a official told AFP.

The fire originated from a ground-floor vehicle repair garage and spread to other parts of the building.

In Male’s the population is about 2,50,000 and are mostly hail from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.