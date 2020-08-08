Hyderabad : Veteran Congress leader and eight-time parliamentarian from Telangana, Nandi Yellaiah died of a brief illness after being detected positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was 85.

Yellaiah breathed his last this morning while taking treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad. He had tested positive for Corona virus 10 days ago .

Yellaiah was vice-president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) till his death.

Born on July 1, 1942 at Bholakpur in Hyderabad, Yellaiah was a six-time member of Lok Sabha and served as the MP of Nagarkurnool constituency till 2019. He was elected as the Lok Sabha MP from Siddipet five times before he won as the MP from Nagarkurnool in 2014. He was also a member of Rajya Sabha twice.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and several other leaders from different political parties have mourned the death of Yellaiah.