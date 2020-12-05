7th Pay Commission Latest News: Dearness Allowance Hiked For These Government Employees

In what can be considered as a piece of good news for the employees of Delhi, the government has reportedly increased their dearness allowance (DA) as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also heads the labour department, informed about the development saying that the unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other category workers will now get their enhanced DA.

He also assured to ensure that all the workers get their wages on time amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The State government has fixed the monthly wages of the unskilled workers at Rs 15,492 (daily Rs 596), for semi-skilled workers, it is Rs 17,069 (daily Rs 657) and for skilled workers, it is fixed at Rs 18,797 (daily Rs 723).

The government’s statement further revealed that of these, non-matriculation will get monthly wages of Rs 17,069 (Rs 657 daily), matriculates but non-graduates to get monthly Rs 18,797 (daily Rs 723), and graduates and above to get monthly Rs 20,430 (daily Rs 786).

It is worthwhile to mention here that the DA for the regular employees was frozen since January 2020 to June, 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.