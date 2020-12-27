7th Pay Commission: Good News For Central Employees Before New Year, Check Details

The union government has given very good news for the central employees before the New Year. The Department of Expenditure, which works under the Ministry of Finance, has relaxed the rules for Reimbursement Claims for Domestic Travel.

Big relief on travel reimbursement claim: The Department of Expenditure says that central employees will not have to give self-certification to claim travel allowance, that is, they will not have to provide travel-related information such as duration of travel, train number, etc. for the claim.

This gift is for those employees who come from Pay Level 9 to 11 of Seventh Pay Commission. There will be no need to show the receipt/voucher for the reimbursement of local travel under the daily allowance given to these employees.

Earlier this was the rule: Earlier, the Department of Expenditure exempted government employees from level 8 and below from offering vouchers for travel reimbursement if they travel inside the city under their Traveling Allowance rules. But the employees above this level had to present vouchers for the reimbursement claim. But now even employees above level 9 will not need to show any voucher or receipt.

Many complaints received from employees: This step was taken when the Department of Expenditure received complaints from employees of Level 9 to Level 11 that they were facing difficulties regarding receipts and vouchers for reimbursement claims. The Department of Expenditure said that to overcome this problem, the need to submit vouchers also for the employees of Level 9 to 11 under the Seventh Pay Commission.

Higher dearness allowance will be available from next year: Let us tell you that due to the Corona epidemic crisis, dearness allowance is being given to the central employees at the rate of 17 per cent, which was earlier 21 per cent. This rate will continue till June 2021, after which the government can start paying dearness allowance at 21%, which will give more salary to the employees and more pensions to the pensioners. The dearness allowance of central employees increases in July every year. But in April this year, the government did not increase it in view of the epidemic.

