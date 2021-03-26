7th Pay Commission: Central Government Gave This Important Information For Central Employees

The Central Government has shared important information regarding the arrangement of 4 days of work in a week and 3 days holiday in a week. Union Labor Minister Santosh Gangwar has informed that there is no proposal of the government to implement the system of 4 days a week work and 3 days off in the central departments. The Labor Minister has made this clear in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Gangwar has said that according to the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission, the system of five days a week is in force. Under this system, 8 and a half hours are taken daily in the civil administrative offices of the Government of India.

These were the recommendations of the Fourth Pay Commission which were also implemented in the 7th Pay Commission. In fact, there were reports that in the coming days, employees in government offices can work only four days a week. It is believed that this arrangement will be included in the rules under the New Labor Code.

Relief on DA installment: The remaining three installments of dearness allowance of central employees will be paid soon. The installments of January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 will be paid soon.

The special thing is that the payment will be made at the same rate applicable from July 2021. It is to be mention here that installment of dearness allowance has been stopped due to Corona crisis.