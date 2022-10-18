7 killed as helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes in Uttarakhand

Kedarnath: Atleast seven people were killed, including a pilot after the helicopter carrying the Kedarnath pilgrims crashed near Phata in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

The administration team has left for the spot for relief and rescue work.

The helicopter was en route Guptkashi when it crashed right after the takeoff from Kedarnath. A total of seven people, including a pilot, were onboard the chopper.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expresses condolences over the helicopter crash at Garuda Chatti near Kedarnath “SDRF & district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic incident,” he tweeted.

केदारनाथ के समीप गरुड़ चट्टी में दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश में कुछ लोगों के हताहत होने का अत्यंत दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। राहत और बचाव कार्य हेतु SDRF और जिला प्रशासन की टीम घटनास्थल पर पहुंच चुकी है। इस दु:खद घटना के विस्तृत जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 18, 2022

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his anguish over the incident and said the situation is being constantly monitored.