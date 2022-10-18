7 killed as helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes in Uttarakhand

By Abhilasha 0

Kedarnath: Atleast seven people were killed, including a pilot after the helicopter carrying the Kedarnath pilgrims crashed near Phata in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

The administration team has left for the spot for relief and rescue work.

The helicopter was en route Guptkashi when it crashed right after the takeoff from Kedarnath. A total of seven people, including a pilot, were onboard the chopper.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expresses condolences over the helicopter crash at Garuda Chatti near Kedarnath “SDRF & district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic incident,” he tweeted.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his anguish over the incident and said the situation is being constantly monitored.

You might also like
Nation

India detects first case of Omicron subvariant BQ.1 in Maharashtra

Nation

UP govt hikes dearness allowance of its employees to 38% from July 1, 2022

Nation

Fresh 1,542 cases, India reports dip in daily Covid tally

Nation

Woman assaulted for not playing wife-swap game in Madhya Pradesh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.