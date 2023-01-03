5 killed after five vehicles collided with each other in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore

Chennai: Five members of a family including were killed in a five-vehicle pileup on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district early Tuesday, police said.

The police team, which reached the spot, informed the mediapersons that the deceased were yet to be identified. The vehicle RC check revealed that the car was registered in Chennai.

The pileup involved two buses, two trucks and two cars. All the five deceased were travelling in one car. The bodies were recovered using the help of a fire force team from Veppur, Cuddalore.

The bodies are at Cuddalore hospital for autopsy. Police said that further details would be shared later.