4.3-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Ladakh

Kargil: A 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake was felt around 64 km West North West of Kargil,Ladakh on Monday at 9:30 am, informed National Centre for seismology (NCS).

According to reports, the Earthquake occurred at 34.86 latitude and 75.54 longitudes and had a depth of 10 km. It took place 10 km below the ground. The epicentre was 151 km west-north-west of Kargil.

“An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 64 km WNW of Kargil, Ladakh at around 9:30 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground,” NCS said in a tweet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 19-09-2022, 09:30:15 IST, Lat: 34.86 & Long: 75.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 64km WNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/OZjR2ntG2b pic.twitter.com/Kjy1XtuZ0H — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 19, 2022

No casualty or property loss has been reported in the incident.

Noteworthy, A similar earthquake incident was noticed in Ladakh on Sunday when a 4.0 magnitude earthquake occurred 142 kilometers North North East of Leh, Ladakh.

According to National Center for Seismology, the tremors occurred at 35.36 latitudes and 78.11 longitudes with a depth of 10 kilometers.

Similarly, a strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-storey building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.