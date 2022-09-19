earthquake in Ladakh

4.3-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Ladakh

By Abhilasha 0

Kargil: A 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake was felt around 64 km West North West of Kargil,Ladakh on Monday at 9:30 am, informed National Centre for seismology (NCS).

According to reports, the Earthquake occurred at 34.86 latitude and 75.54 longitudes and had a depth of 10 km. It took place 10 km below the ground. The epicentre was 151 km west-north-west of Kargil.

“An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 64 km WNW of Kargil, Ladakh at around 9:30 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground,” NCS said in a tweet.

No casualty or property loss has been reported in the incident.

Noteworthy, A similar earthquake incident was noticed in Ladakh on Sunday when a 4.0 magnitude earthquake occurred 142 kilometers North North East of Leh, Ladakh.

According to National Center for Seismology, the tremors occurred at 35.36 latitudes and 78.11 longitudes with a depth of 10 kilometers.

Similarly, a strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-storey building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.

You might also like
State

Newborn deaths in Keonjhar hospital: CDMO says 4 not 6 cases

Nation

President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III ahead of Queen’s funeral

State

Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Cuttack, details here

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and other politicians condole death of MLA Bishnu Sethi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.