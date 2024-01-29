3 sodomise minor boy at knife point in Delhi, upload video on social media

New Delhi: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised at knife point by three of his friends in Delhi. The accused also made a video and uploaded it on social media. The incident has come to fore from south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area.

According to reports, the boy’s mother received a video clip on her mobile phone on Sunday night, where the minor victim was seen being sodomised by his friends.

An official said that the video was shared on Instagram, adding that the three accused juveniles between the age of 12-14 have been apprehended.

In the video, the 14-year-old victim was seen being held at knife point while he was forcefully made to engage in unnatural sex.

The police said that they received a call regarding the incident on January 28 when his mother informed them.

“A police team rushed to the spot where some boys had committed an unnatural act with her 14-year-old son. The victim was counselled and immediately rushed for medical examination,” said a senior police officer.

The minor victim said that on January 27,at around 6.30 p.m. when he was returning to his home after playing at Central Park, Hauz Khas, three boys, all aged between 12 and 14, and known to him, took him to a certain place.

“One juvenile pointed a vegetable knife, put his private parts in the victim’s mouth and captured that act on his mobile phone. They threatened him not to disclose that act to anyone. He didn’t disclose anything to his family members,” said the official.

Further, on January 28, one of the juveniles sent the captured video clip to the mother of the victim and his mother informed the police.

“On the statement of the child, a case under section 377, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 12 POCSO Act was registered at Hauz Khas police station,” said the official.

“During the investigation, all the three juveniles were apprehended and further investigation is going on,” the official added.

(With Inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Unemployed Husband Kills Bureaucrat Wife In Madhya Pradesh