2 terrorists neutralized in Kulgam in South Kashmir

New Delhi: Two terrorists were neutralized during an Exchange of Fire that took place in South Kashmir’s Kulgam on Wednesday. ANI shared the information in a X Post today.

As per reports, Kulgam Police along with security forces neutralized the two terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit HM in Kulgam.

The two terrorists have identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam.

As per police records both the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 02 AK series rifles were recovered from the site of encounter.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

