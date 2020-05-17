landslide in Jammu and Kashmir
(FIJI SUN/Handout via Xinhua/IANS)

2 killed, 9 injured after landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar national highway

By IANS

Jammu: Two person was killed, nine were rescued and four went missing on Sunday when a massive landslide hit the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in J&K’s Ramban district.

A police officer told IANS a massive landslide washed away an earth-moving machine and a truck along with their operators in Seri sector of Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

“One dead body has been recovered so far, four others have been rescued while two persons are still missing in this accident.

“The landslide was so massive that nine vehicles were buried under it.

“The four rescued persons have been shifted to hospital while rescue and recovery operation is still going on”, the officer told IANS.

The over 40-kilometre long Ramban-Ramsoo stretch of the nearly 300-Kilometre long highway has become infamous for landslides and shooting stones triggered by rainfall those often causes accidents on this road.

All essentials of life are routed into the landlocked Valley through this highway which is known as the lifeline of Kashmir.

You might also like
Nation

Global Cases Of COVID-19 Reaches More Than 4.6 Million

Nation

Coal monopoly gone; defence, space sectors opened up

Nation

Foreign direct investment limit for defence manufacturing to be raised to 74%

Nation

CBSE defers board exam datesheet release until Monday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.