2 killed, 23 injured in Cyclone Biparjoy that battered Gujarat

Kutch: Atleast 2 people were killed and 23 injured due to Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat, informed NDRF on Friday.

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat by crossing the Saurashtra-Kutch coast near the Jakhau Port (Gujarat) between 22:30 and 23:30 IST, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“VSCS BIPARJOY moved northeastwards & CROSSED Saurashtra-Kutch coast near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) between 2230 & 2330 IST of 15 June as a VSCS with windspeed of 115-125kmph. Lay centered at 2330IST lat 23.3N & Long 68.6E about 10km north of Jakhau Port, 30km WNW of Nalia as a SCS,” the IMD said in a tweet at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Two power stations in Morbi’s Maliya Taluka have been shut due to Cyclone Biparjoy while more than 300 electricity poles have been damaged in the coastal regions.

The power supply to around 940 villages were affected owing to gusty winds and heavy rains. Furthermore, around 24 animals have also been killed due to the havoc by the cyclone and 524 trees were also uprooted.

Reportedly, several relief and rescue teams are on alert while more than 1,00,000 people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of Gujarat.